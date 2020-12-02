Soccer

Five things Phakamani Mahlambi needs to do if he is to resurrect his career at AmaZulu

02 December 2020 - 13:02 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Phakamani Mahlambi will play for AmaZulu for the remainder of the season after a loan agreement deal was brokered with his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

AmaZulu have offered a lifeline to Phakamani Mahlambi and given him a chance to resurrect a once promising career that has been blighted by reported off-the-field problems and a litany of injuries in the last few seasons.

The player joined Usuthu on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the transfer window on Monday in a move that is hoped will provide him with a shot at redemption after he failed to nail down a place in the star-studded Brazilians.

Many are crossing their fingers that he will grab the priceless opportunity while others remain skeptical.

Here are five things he needs to focus on if he is resurrect his career at AmaZulu:

1) Seek advice from the likes of Simphiwe Shabalala

‘Shabba’ has enjoyed a long and successful career in the domestic topflight with Bafana Bafana‚ so he is well equipped to offer sound advice to ‘Phaka’.

There is little doubt that he received counsel from senior players and coaches at Sundowns‚ but similar messaging from different sources may resonate with him.

2) Block distractions

‘Phaka’ was often been accused of allowing himself to be swayed by off-the-field distractions and these claims have followed him throughout his career from Bidvest Wits‚ Al Ahly to Sundowns.

He will need to be highly disciplined if he is to block the many temptations and distractions that the busy and often chaotic Durban night life is going to throw at him.

3) Work on his fitness

Mahlambi has not played enough football over the past three seasons and he will have to hit the ground running with fitness trainers if he is to reach the required levels of physical conditioning quickly.

If he is not correctly conditioned‚ he will struggle to get into the team because of tough competition for places.

4) Respect coach and teammates

AmaZulu have shown confidence in young coach Ayanda Dlamini who is largely inexperienced at PSL level‚ but he is acquainting himself with his surroundings very quickly and learning the ropes.

It is going to be vitally important for Mahlambi to show respect to Dlamini‚ his entire technical staff and his teammates.

5) Grab the opportunity

This is a golden opportunity and it is time for Mahlambi to take responsibility for his career and grab it with both hands.

The ball is firmly in his court and barring injuries‚ the future is very much in his own hands.

