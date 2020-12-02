Soccer

Mzansi celebrates Pitso Mosimane on the brink of winning second treble in two months

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
02 December 2020 - 08:00
Pitso Mosimane is on the brink of winning a second treble in one season.
Pitso Mosimane is on the brink of winning a second treble in one season.
Image: Al Ahly/Twitter

SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane is again the toast of social media after his Al Ahly side beat Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the semifinals of the Egypt Cup on Tuesday to put him on the brink of winning two trebles in one season.

Razack Cissé gave Al-Ittihad the lead in the first half before Mohamed Magdy equalised for Al Ahly in the 72nd minute. Hamdi Fathi snatched the winner in the last minute.

Al Ahly will now face Tala'ea El Gaish in Saturday's final, a side they beat 3-0 in the league in October.

Mosimane completed the SA domestic treble of the Absa Premiership, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup with Sundowns in September, and will bag his second treble with victory this weekend

The incredible feat was not lost on fans who flooded social media with reactions to the win and predicted more glory for Mosimane.

'It’s the biggest achievement in our lifetime': Bafana coach Ntseki hails Mosimane's triumph

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has paid homage to Pitso Mosimane after the revered mentor led Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly to the Caf Champions ...
Sport
18 hours ago

'Pitso Mosimane wants to be a top, world-class coach'

Winning the Caf Champions League for the second time in four years has elevated Pitso Mosimane to an elite and exclusive club of coaches who have ...
Sport
3 days ago

'Best coach in Africa': Pitso Mosimane toast of SA after winning Caf Champions League again

"We've witnessed history in the making".
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SuperSport United terminate long-serving Clayton Daniels' contract with ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu denies link to Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Sirino stays put as Al Ahly makes an offer Sundowns could (and did) refuse Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs beat Cameroon's PWD Bamenda in Champions League match away from ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Cavin Johnson too cool to jive as Pitso’s staff boogie in Ahly change ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X