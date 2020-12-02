Mzansi celebrates Pitso Mosimane on the brink of winning second treble in two months
SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane is again the toast of social media after his Al Ahly side beat Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the semifinals of the Egypt Cup on Tuesday to put him on the brink of winning two trebles in one season.
Razack Cissé gave Al-Ittihad the lead in the first half before Mohamed Magdy equalised for Al Ahly in the 72nd minute. Hamdi Fathi snatched the winner in the last minute.
Al Ahly will now face Tala'ea El Gaish in Saturday's final, a side they beat 3-0 in the league in October.
Mosimane completed the SA domestic treble of the Absa Premiership, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup with Sundowns in September, and will bag his second treble with victory this weekend
The incredible feat was not lost on fans who flooded social media with reactions to the win and predicted more glory for Mosimane.
Pitso Mosimane won treble with @Masandawana and now he's on the verge of winning 3rd for @AlAhlyEnglish ... Okay, who can match his profile??? This is class— Tumi (@tumiwamodimo) December 1, 2020
After René Weiler secured the league title, 🇿🇦 @TheRealPitso is firmly on course to secure a historic treble.— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) December 1, 2020
It would be the 3rd in their history after 2005/06 & 2006/07 seasons.#YallaYaAhly 🦅❤️ | @Ahly_RSA pic.twitter.com/vOdd8AHK8S
Pitso will win a treble with Al Ahly. They are into the final of the cup game.— Mpho Mokoena (@fussball21) December 1, 2020
@TheRealPitso just might be the only Coach in the History of Football to win a treble with two different Teams in the same Season. Al Ahly just needs to win the Egypt cup. Legendary!!!!— T|H|A|B|I|S|O|🇿🇦 🇸🇿 (@blacklightSA) November 30, 2020