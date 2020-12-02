Mzansi celebrates Pitso Mosimane on the brink of winning second treble in two months

SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane is again the toast of social media after his Al Ahly side beat Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the semifinals of the Egypt Cup on Tuesday to put him on the brink of winning two trebles in one season.

Razack Cissé gave Al-Ittihad the lead in the first half before Mohamed Magdy equalised for Al Ahly in the 72nd minute. Hamdi Fathi snatched the winner in the last minute.

Al Ahly will now face Tala'ea El Gaish in Saturday's final, a side they beat 3-0 in the league in October.

Mosimane completed the SA domestic treble of the Absa Premiership, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup with Sundowns in September, and will bag his second treble with victory this weekend

The incredible feat was not lost on fans who flooded social media with reactions to the win and predicted more glory for Mosimane.