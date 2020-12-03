Soccer

Cameroon club PWD Bamenda asks Caf to postpone Friday's Champions League tie against Kaizer Chiefs

03 December 2020 - 12:39 By Sazi Hadebe
Gavin Hunt and his technical team at Kaizer Chiefs are facing a mammoth task to return the club to its glory days.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cameroon club PWD Bamenda have written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) asking for Friday's Champions League second leg preliminary tie against Kaizer Chiefs to be postponed.

Chiefs were to host the encounter at the FNB Stadium but it emerged on Thursday afternoon that the Cameroonians are yet to arrive in SA a little over 24 hours before kickoff.

Interestingly‚ Chiefs arrived back in the country on Tuesday after beating Bamenda courtesy of a lone strike from defender Eric Mathoho in the first leg on Sunday.

Gavin Hunt’s charges spent the remainder of the week preparing for what they thought would be a Friday night match until the SA Football Association informed them — through competitions official and general manager Mlungisi Ncame — about Bamenda’s request for a postponement.

Ncame said all media queries related to Bamenda's request and whether the match will go ahead on Friday should be directed to Chiefs as the hosts.

“It’s Chiefs' home match and it’s Chiefs who should be dealing with all [media] enquiries about that Bamenda request‚” said Ncame.

Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa said they have responded to Caf and told the continental body thatChiefs can only play the match on Saturday December 5.

Should Caf agree to Chiefs' conditions‚ the match will be played at the same venue on Saturday with a 6pm kickoff. Apparently Bamenda wanted to play the game on Sunday‚ exactly seven days after the first leg.

Maphosa told TimesLIVE on Thursday that they are now waiting for Caf to communicate whether they agree with their proposal to move the game to Saturday.

The winner of the Chiefs/Bamenda game will meet Angola’s Primeira de Agosto in the first leg scheduled for the end of December.

