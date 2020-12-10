Soccer

Increasingly pressured Chiefs coach Hunt resists the temptation to criticise Khune

10 December 2020 - 12:47
Kaizer Chiefs players during the DStv Premiership match between Chiefs and Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on December 9 2020 in Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs players during the DStv Premiership match between Chiefs and Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on December 9 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Increasingly pressured Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has resisted the temptation to openly criticise captain Itumeleng Khune after his blooper led to Black Leopards' opening goal during their 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

Khune‚ who had three safe options in front of him‚ forgot the basics of ball distribution by striking the ball into the path of unmarked Leopards striker Ovidy Karuru, who made no mistake to give Lidoda Duvha the lead.

Leopards gained confidence and Karuru registered his brace after 22 minutes. But Amakhosi launched a second-half fightback with goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Khama Billiat to rescue a point.

“Any mistake on any football pitch is disappointing and everybody makes mistakes‚” said Hunt‚ who is increasingly under pressure as Chiefs continue to struggle to get their league campaign on track.

Chiefs are placed fifth from the bottom with six points to show for their efforts. They trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points with both teams having played the same numbers of games.

'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković bombshell

Some blamed Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung for the fiasco, while others suggested it was time for Nurković to go because even he can't save the club.
Sport
1 hour ago

“It’s very disappointing but that’s football‚ it is a game of mistakes. It happens but we stuck together‚ we were calm at half time and we made changes that I thought worked because it was one-way traffic in the second half. I thought we could have won the game‚ but from where we were it was a good comeback and we just have to keep working.”

Hunt said while he thought that they gifted Leopards the two first-half goals‚ he was encouraged by their second-half fightback.

“I thought we gave them a start with two unbelievable mistakes and we have done that for most of this season.

“I thought there was some good stuff in the second half and a well deserved point‚ but we could have made it three at the end there. We had some good chances but you can’t keep on coming back from those kinds of deficits‚ and we have been doing it.

“I was very calm in the dressing room at half time‚ we made a tactical change and it was much better. I said to them that they must not panic because there are goals here.

“We just have to keep on working on the training ground and try to get it right. That’s all we can do and stop making individual errors because in the games that we have lost this year‚ individual errors cost us.”

READ MORE:

Chiefs survive the claws of Leopards as they come from two goals down to force a draw

Faced with the macabre spectre of conceding a first loss in five years against Black Leopards, Kaizer Chiefs fought back from two goals down to snare ...
Sport
16 hours ago

SAZI HADEBE | The hunt for success at Chiefs will take longer than fans expect

Amakhosi’s staunch supporters need to take in the bigger picture before letting their expectations get the better of them
Sport
18 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi fires salvo at the Western Cape for failing to provide official funeral to Ngcongca

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi fired a salvo at the Western Cape on Thursday and labeled the provincial government as ‘dishonest‚ inhumane‚ ...
Sport
39 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Haroon Lorgat must be removed from Cricket SA interim board‚ says fellow board ... Cricket
  2. Internal Audit reveals Cricket SA should take 'strong action' against ex-CEO ... Cricket
  3. Al Ahly fail to land influential Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino Soccer
  4. Omphile Ramela and Xolani Vonya 'frozen out' of Cricket SA interim board Cricket
  5. Samir Nurković set to return to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
X