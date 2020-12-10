Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi fired a salvo at the Western Cape on Thursday and labeled the provincial government as ‘dishonest‚ inhumane‚ untrustworthy’ for failing to provide an official funeral to former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca.

The Cape Town-born player died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and he will be buried on Thursday.

Mngqithi‚ who was among a list of speakers who paid tribute to the former KRC Genk player‚ said the Western Cape government deprived the people of the province an opportunity to celebrate the ‘son of the soil’.

“There is a saying‚ 'a chance favours the prepared mind.'

"You knew you have never played any role in Anele’s success and you have deprived black people of Western Cape an opportunity to celebrate the son of the soil‚” he said.