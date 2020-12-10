Soccer

'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković bombshell

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
10 December 2020 - 12:31
Samir Nurković is the talk of social media.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Social media is a mess after Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that “injured” star striker Samir Nurković has been fit to play for two weeks, hinting at off-the-field issues.

Nurković was Chiefs' leading goal scorer last season and has been missed during Chiefs stuttered start to the 2020-2021 season so far. So fans were naturally excited when the club announced on Monday morning that he had returned to training.

“Samir Nurković returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow,” the club said in a statement on social media.

But the saga took an unexpected turn when Hunt admitted in an interview on Wednesday night that the striker had been fit “for about two weeks now”.

Nurković has been fit for about two weeks now, but obviously there are other problems, so that must be sorted out. So I mean he could play, but let’s leave it for another day,” he told SuperSport.

The striker has previously been linked with a move away from Naturena, with reports in October claiming Nurković was on his way to Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.

According to a news report by Alkhaleej Today, Mosimane's new club initiated an approach to sign Nurković. But Chiefs shut down the rumour, saying no club had approached them to negotiate for his services.

Fans flooded social media with reaction to the Hunt's latest comments, with many saying he had thrown the team's management “under the bus”.

Some blamed Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung for the fiasco, while others suggested it was time for Nurković to go because even he can't save the club.

