Former Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena is confident the club he’s currently leading‚ Bloemfontein Celtic‚ can pull off an upset against the Buccaneers in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Mabena‚ who also played for Platinum Stars‚ spent five years at Pirates between 2009 and 2014 where he won two league titles and two cup competitions with the Soweto giants.

But all those memories will be cast aside when he leads Phunya Sele Sele in a winner-takes-all final‚ where R8m will be at stake and ready to be grabbed by the winners.

Pirates are looking to win their first trophy in six years while Celtic last won the Telkom Knockout in 2012 and were losers in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of last season.

The 33-year-old Mabena says he’s grown a lot in football since leaving Pirates in 2014 and feels Celtic are capable to win the trophy that the Free State club won once in 2005 when it was known as SAA Supa8.

“I think with the role I’ve been given in the team it gives me confidence‚” said Mabena of his form at Celtic‚ the club he joined from Platinum Stars in July 2017.