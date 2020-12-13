Soccer

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki devastated after Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha's shock death

13 December 2020 - 11:08 By Mninawa Ntloko
Motjeka Madisha played for all the national team age groups before breaking into the Bafana Bafana fold.
Motjeka Madisha played for all the national team age groups before breaking into the Bafana Bafana fold.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is struggling to deal with the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha after he was informed of the shock news on Sunday morning.

Details are still sketchy at the moment but the accident happened near Kempton Park in the early hours of Sunday morning and it is not clear if the 25-year-old Bafana and Sundowns player was driving alone at the time of the crash.

A stunned Ntseki said Madisha's death is a devastating blow as it comes just weeks after former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca also died in a horrific car accident.

“It is so devastating for such an up-and-coming player to lose his life this way.

"They don’t come more professional like the late Madisha. He was ever smiling‚ humble and was the first to arrive and [last to] leave the training ground‚ hence his rising star status‚’’ said Ntseki.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and was buried in his hometown in Cape Town a few days ago.

Ntseki said Madisha graduated through all the junior national team age groups and eventually made his presence felt in Bafana where he was a pivotal member of the SA side attempting to reach both the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup tournaments.

"He was a rising star with the right attitude‚ and his positive attitude among other players was always invaluable.

"This is sad for football. To his family‚ club and football fraternity in general‚ we are gutted and devastated; my deepest condolences.

"We are hurt but hope his spirit will be a driving force to our attempts to reach the AFCON and FIFA World Cup tournaments."

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan was equally stunned as the accident happened just hours after attending Sundowns’s 50th Anniversary celebrations at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

"I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired but this is terrible news for football. Condolences to Sundowns‚ his family and entire football family‚’’ said Jordaan.

MORE:

SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.
Sport
2 hours ago

Themba Zwane: ‘My partnership with Shalulile and Erasmus can do better than CBD’

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane believes that his partnership with Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus can do better than the “CBD” ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates beat 10-man Celtic to win trophy after six years

Orlando Pirates ended their six-year trophyless spell in the Premier Soccer League when they came from behind to defeat a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Orlando Pirates' cup runneth over ... at last

Orlando Pirates ended a six-year trophyless spell in the Premier Soccer League when they came from behind to defeat 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Marcus Rashford only has eyes for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is drawing interest from some of Europe's top clubs but the young Manchester United forward said he wants to be a one-club man.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. How Cricket SA squandered R48m in the aborted T20 Global League under Haroon ... Cricket
  2. 'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  3. Former Sundowns midfielder Bennett Mnguni says Gaston Sirino still has a role ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mngqithi slams Western Cape government for failing to give ... Soccer
  5. Ndumiso Mabena confident that Celtic can upset Pirates in MTN8 final Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X