More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim picture is painted

Ntladi said they operated with great difficulty under wet conditions after the showers that swept over Johannesburg in the last few days.

They were also affected by the devastation they had to deal with at the scene.

"It was also very difficult for us‚" he said.

"You know‚ we are rescuing people everyday but such incidences [are not very common].

"We do not see them very often."

"Jah‚ that one touched everyone who was [at the scene] because the manner in which the person died‚ and how he burned inside that vehicle....."

Madisha's death comes just weeks after former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca also died in a horrific car accident.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and was buried in his hometown in Cape Town a few days ago.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that Madisha and Ngcongca were roommates at Sundowns whenever the team was in camp.

Ntladi said police are investigating the case and would not be drawn into allegations that Madisha's vehicle may have been hit by another car‚ which failed to stop and sped away after the accident.

Sundowns also sent out a statement on Sunday afternoon dismissing claims that Madisha was coming from an event hosted by the club when the accident occurred.

The Chloorkop side held its 50th anniversary celebration at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday but Sundowns said the player did not attend.

"Reports that Madisha was at a gala event [on Saturday] are false and reckless! Mr Madisha was not part of the event or proceedings‚" the statement said.

"Personal and professional request: Can we please allow the respective families to process the necessary information with the relevant authorities."