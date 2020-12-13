Soccer

Roy Keane frustrated by lack of tenacity in goalless Manchester derby

13 December 2020 - 13:43 By Reuters
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus reacts during the mach at Old Trafford.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus reacts during the mach at Old Trafford.
Image: EUTERS/Michael Regan

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was left bemused by the tepid nature of Saturday's goalless Manchester derby and criticized players from both teams for their display of camaraderie after the game.

With no fans inside a chilly Old Trafford due to Covid-19 restrictions, the passion and energy normally associated with the Manchester derby was absent, with both teams sharing the spoils after United had a penalty award overturned by VAR.

"The game was really poor. Looking at the teams, they have to show the desire to win the game," Keane, the catalyst for many of United's fiery derbies during his 12 years at the club, told Sky Sports.

"We got two bookings in a derby. I've never seen so many hugs and chats after the game. I'm scratching my head. I'm really frustrated.

"At the end, the staff are smiling and hugging, the players are chatting. Just get down the tunnel.

"I don't get it. Everyone wants to be pals," added the 49-year-old, whose tackle on City's Alf Inge Haaland during a derby game in 2001 effectively ended the Norwegian's career.

Keane's former United team mate Gary Neville echoed the Irishman's comments.

"There was no intent, whether on the pitch or from the managers to win the match. That was really poor, and we shouldn't accept that," Neville said.

United won last season's Premier League fixture 2-0 but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Saturday's was a more complete display, despite the lack of intent shown by his side.

But Neville said that Solskjaer must start implementing a more attacking style of play if he is to remain in the Old Trafford hotseat.

"In the next six to eight months, they have to dominate matches.

"That will be the determining factor. This was 'OK', but it's not a tactic for United to win matches or titles," Neville added. 

MORE:

Pirates beat 10-man Celtic to win trophy after six years

Orlando Pirates ended their six-year trophyless spell in the Premier Soccer League when they came from behind to defeat a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Themba Zwane: ‘My partnership with Shalulile and Erasmus can do better than CBD’

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane believes that his partnership with Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus can do better than the “CBD” ...
Sport
1 day ago

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone criticises players and himself after derby defeat

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he and his players had got it wrong after his side were resoundingly beaten 2-0 by title rivals Real Madrid ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki devastated after Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha's shock death

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is struggling to deal with the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha after he was informed of the shock ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'They lied to us' - Chiefs fans fuming after Gavin Hunt's Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  2. SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka ... Soccer
  3. How Cricket SA squandered R48m in the aborted T20 Global League under Haroon ... Cricket
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  5. Former Sundowns midfielder Bennett Mnguni says Gaston Sirino still has a role ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X