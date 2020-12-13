Soccer

SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

13 December 2020 - 09:39 By Mninawa Ntloko
Motjeka Madisha represented his country during the International Friendly match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on October 08, 2020.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Details are still sketchy at the moment but the accident happened near Kempton Park and it is not clear if the 25-year-old was driving alone at the time of the crash.

Sundowns said in a statement sent to TimesLIVE that they would issue a more detailed statement during the course of the day on Sunday after speaking the family.

"We have become aware of certain media reports concerning Motjeka Madisha and will make an announcement in due course‚" the club said.

Madisha's death comes just weeks after former Sundowns team-mate Anele Ngcongca's fatal car crash last month.

Mamelodi Sundowns were still mourning the death of Anele Ngcongca (L), who was Motjeka Madisha's teammate at Mamelodi Sundowns as seen in this photograph of them during the 2017 Caf Champions League training in Chloorkop.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and was buried in his hometown in Cape Town a few days ago.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that Madisha and Ngcongca were roommates at Sundowns whenever the team was in camp.

The much-loved Ngcongca had just left Sundowns to join AmaZulu at the time of his death.

The Brazilians are planning to retire the number 16 shirt in his honour in the coming days.

This is a developing story......

Motjeka Madisha is from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela, where his Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana also hails from. Zebediela is a region of a group of villages in Capricorn District Municipality of Limpopo Province.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

