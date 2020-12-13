SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Details are still sketchy at the moment but the accident happened near Kempton Park and it is not clear if the 25-year-old was driving alone at the time of the crash.

Sundowns said in a statement sent to TimesLIVE that they would issue a more detailed statement during the course of the day on Sunday after speaking the family.

"We have become aware of certain media reports concerning Motjeka Madisha and will make an announcement in due course‚" the club said.

Madisha's death comes just weeks after former Sundowns team-mate Anele Ngcongca's fatal car crash last month.