Soccer

Ambitious Durban side AmaZulu name Benni McCarthy as their new coach

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
14 December 2020 - 14:29
Benni McCarthy shakes hands with AmaZulu owner-chairman Sandile Zungu in Johannesburg on December 14 2020 after he was unveiled as the club's new head coach.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ambitious Durban side AmaZulu named Benni McCarthy as their new coach on Monday.

The capture of the former Cape Town City coach is a coup for the big-spending AmaZulu as they continue their relentless quest to challenge the status quo in South African football.

Club owner Sandile Zungu splashed out on several new players in the beginning of the season and made it clear that he is targeting at top-four finish for the side.

But McCarthy‚ who replaces Ayanda Dlamini‚ said he has set his sights higher.

"The chairman [Zungu] wants the top four but my ambitions are higher than top four‚" McCarthy said.

The former Bafana Bafana star said he is happy with the players he is about to inherit and he strongly believes that they are talented enough to compete with the best in the league.

"Now I'm ready to race Usian Bolt‚" the outspoken coach said.

"With the players that AmaZulu has‚ I don't see why I cannot target top spot."

The length of the contract was not revealed but Zungu said he hopes that McCarthy emulates Pitso Mosimane‚ who stayed at Mamelodi Sundowns for eight years during a hugely successful run before his departure to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly in September.

"The contract is long enough for Benni to fullfil the ambitions of this team. If he still enjoys his time at AmaZulu‚ we will extend it."

McCarthy said he was still wet behind the ears when he took over at City and is no longer the novice coach he was after gaining crucial experience in Cape Town.

"I am much more calmer than I was before‚ and I have got a little bit more experience."

McCarthy will have his work cut out for him as AmaZulu are 11th on the standings and have not exactly set the pitch alight after winning just one game in six matches‚ three draws and two defeats.

