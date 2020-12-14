Mourning Sundowns' league clash against TS Galaxy set to go ahead as scheduled

Mamelodi Sundowns may be mourning the untimely loss of a second player in the space of a month but Tuesday’s league clash against TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld is going ahead as scheduled.

TS Galaxy’s media manager Minenhle Mkhize confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that the game is going ahead just days after the horrific car accident that claimed the life of Bafana Bafana and Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha.

His death came just weeks after former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca also died in a horrific car accident.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and was buried in his hometown in Cape Town a few days ago.

“The game is going ahead. In the morning‚ they communicated with us to check which colours we’ll be using for the game. We’ll be going into camp later on Monday afternoon‚” Mkhize said.

Madisha was a critical cog in Sundowns’ treble winning team from the 2019/20 season.

Sundowns are currently top of the log with 14 points from six games with four wins and two draws.

Rookies TS Galaxy have made a steady start to the season with a win‚ four draws and a loss from their six matches for a net gain of seven points that leaves them in ninth place.