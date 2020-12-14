Soccer

Mourning Sundowns' league clash against TS Galaxy set to go ahead as scheduled

14 December 2020 - 15:25 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Motjeka Madisha celebrates with Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire president and teammate Gaston Sirino after the club won the 2017/18 Premiership title.
Motjeka Madisha celebrates with Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire president and teammate Gaston Sirino after the club won the 2017/18 Premiership title.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns may be mourning the untimely loss of a second player in the space of a month but Tuesday’s league clash against TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld is going ahead as scheduled.

TS Galaxy’s media manager Minenhle Mkhize confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that the game is going ahead just days after the horrific car accident that claimed the life of Bafana Bafana and Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha.

His death came just weeks after former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca also died in a horrific car accident.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last month and was buried in his hometown in Cape Town a few days ago.

“The game is going ahead. In the morning‚ they communicated with us to check which colours we’ll be using for the game. We’ll be going into camp later on Monday afternoon‚” Mkhize said.

Madisha was a critical cog in Sundowns’ treble winning team from the 2019/20 season.

Sundowns are currently top of the log with 14 points from six games with four wins and two draws.

Rookies TS Galaxy have made a steady start to the season with a win‚ four draws and a loss from their six matches for a net gain of seven points that leaves them in ninth place.

MORE:

Pirates beat 10-man Celtic to win trophy after six years

Orlando Pirates ended their six-year trophyless spell in the Premier Soccer League when they came from behind to defeat a 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sports minister Mthethwa and ex-Sundowns coach Mosimane pay tribute to Motjeka Madisha

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa led a government tribute for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Motjeka Madisha following his death on ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021

Ever the optimist, finance minister Tito Mboweni says Amakhosi will win big next year.
Sport
1 hour ago

'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his sadness at the passing of his former player Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ambitious Durban side AmaZulu name Benni McCarthy as their new coach

Ambitious Durban side AmaZulu named Benni McCarthy as their new coach on Monday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  3. SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka ... Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki devastated after Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha's ... Soccer
  5. 'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X