'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his sadness at the passing of his former player Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.

Madisha died in a horrific car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mosimane, who recently left Sundowns for the Egyptian football club Al Ahly, shared a picture of him and Madisha embracing, alongside the caption “Rest in peace, my boy”.