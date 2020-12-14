Soccer

'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death

14 December 2020 - 11:11
Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his sadness at the passing of his former player Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.

Madisha died in a horrific car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mosimane, who recently left Sundowns for the Egyptian football club Al Ahly, shared a picture of him and Madisha embracing, alongside the caption “Rest in peace, my boy”. 

TimesLIVE reported that the vehicle in which the 25-year-old Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player and another person were travelling in crashed into a steel pole near Kempton Park.

City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed that his team rushed to the scene after receiving a call just after midnight.

“On arrival [at the scene] the vehicle was still burning‚ but we managed to contain the blaze and extinguished it,” he said.

“And then following information that there was still somebody trapped inside [the vehicle]‚ we then did search and rescue [but] could not distinguish whether it was a male or female inside‚ given the state of the body inside the vehicle.

“There was another person lying outside next to the vehicle‚ [who] also sustained critical burn wounds on the upper body. These two occupants [found] at the scene were declared dead by paramedics.

“It is not known what caused the crash and it is still under investigation by the SA Police Service.”

Mosimane's tribute added to thousands from soccer fans across the country mourning the young star.

Here are some of the reactions:

