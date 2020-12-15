Soccer

Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone moment of silence

15 December 2020 - 17:18 By Mninawa Ntloko
Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld, Johannesburg, on 27 October 2019.
Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld, Johannesburg, on 27 October 2019.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha's reported death took a bizarre twist on Tuesday afternoon when the Chloorkop club asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) not to observe a moment of silence when the club faces TS Galaxy in a league match on Tuesday night.

A moment of silence would have been observed a few minutes before kick off at Loftus as is tradition after a player has died but the PSL stunned the nation when they said the South African Police Services are investigating certain issues‚ and therefore the solemn gesture would not be observed at Loftus.

Sundowns have asked the PSL not observe a moment of silence in all the matches that will be played on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

This latest development follows Sundowns' announcement that Madisha's family met with pathologists on Monday to establish if the person who died in a horrific car crash while behind the wheel of the vehicle in Kempton Park in the early hours of Sunday morning was indeed their son.

The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela in Limpopo reportedly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park.

The accident happened just after midnight and Madisha’s sports car caught fire on Zuurfontein road near Sundowns' training base in Chloorkop.

It is not clear whether Madisha was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident as one person was thrown out while the other one was trapped inside the burning car.

The passenger who was ejected from the vehicle also suffered fatal burn wounds.

Most read

  1. More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  3. Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended as Cricket SA guillotine claims another ... Cricket
  4. Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021 Soccer
  5. SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X