Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

16 December 2020 - 16:03 By Ofentse Ratsie
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Al Ahly/TWITTER

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed that head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Al Ahly's head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for Covid-19‚” the club said on Wednesday.

“Mosimane will follow the ministry of health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home.”

The 56-year-old mentor ended Ahly's seven-year wait for the CAF Champions League crown and led the continental powerhouses to a record ninth title in dramatic fashion when his troops beat Zamalek in the Derby of the Century last month.

He joined Al Ahly in September just days after leading Sundowns to a domestic treble in SA and left in a shock move to become the African Club of the 20th Century's first black sub-Saharan coach.

He entered the annals of elite coaches on the African continent to have won two Caf Champions League trophies when he led the Egyptians to their first title since 2013 last month.

Mosimane added to his Champions League title won in 2016 with Sundowns.

