Soccer

Conceding early goals gives Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo sleepless nights

16 December 2020 - 10:14 By Sazi Hadebe
Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo with the MTN8 trophy after Orlando Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the final in Durban on December 12 2020.
Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo with the MTN8 trophy after Orlando Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the final in Durban on December 12 2020.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says they cannot afford to keep conceding early goals and will need to guard against this continuing trend when they host Chippa United in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pirates have had to claw their way back from behind in four successive matches and this increasingly familiar sight is worrying Hlatshwayo.

“For sure‚ without a doubt‚ as defenders we become unhappy [when we] concede so early in the game because it shows a lack of concentration in the back four‚” Hlatshwayo.

“So‚ yes it should be a concern and we have to work on it.”

The former Bidvest Wits title-winning captain was happy to win his first trophy with the Buccaneers after they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the MTN8 final in Durban at the weekend‚ but he is worried that they once again had to come from behind for a fourth successive time.

Pirates had to fight their way back when they beat SuperSport United 2-1‚ drew 1-1 against Baroka FC and 2-2 against Cape Town City in their last three league matches.

The same happened against Celtic in the final on Saturday.

It is a scenario that keeps the Bafana Bafana captain awake at night as his team struggles with consistent form in the league‚ where they’ve conceded an average of a goal a match in six matches that produced two victories and four draws.

The Buccaneers had a better defensive run in the MTN8 where they scored eight goals and only conceded one‚ which was in the final against Phunya Sele Sele.

The player better known as Tyson and takes no prisoners when facing attackers is happy with the progress he's made under Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“Obviously he’s a good coach from Germany. Tactically he’s sound and looks at the ability of each and every player‚" said the defender who grew up supporting Pirates and finally joined the side when Wits sold their Premiership status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila of Limpopo at the end of last season.

“I think the guys whom I might have played against before were also able to make me adapt because I’m coming from a different team.

“Learning to play the ball from the back‚ it’s been coming okay.

"Obviously‚ coming from Bidvest Wits where we didn’t have to start our build-ups from the back‚ it’s just a matter of time for me to adapt.

“Coach Zinnbauer has been a good coach and you can see what he’s trying to bring to the team.”

Hlatshwayo is also happy that his defensive partnership with Ntsikelelo Nyauza at the heart of the Bucs defence is developing well.

“I think in football there are different positions whereby you need to understand one another and I’ve always learned that from the goalkeepers‚” the Soweto-born player who is turning 31 on Friday‚ said.

“There’s always one goalkeeper who is going to play but when you look at how they support one another you learn a lot.

"Obviously as centre backs we’re also a spine of the team.

“It’s important to have that communication and be able to understand one another‚ know each other’s strength and weaknesses.

"I can say so far we’ve been building that relationship.”

MORE:

Players' union joins call for the PSL to postpone Sundowns match and give them time to mourn Madisha

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has added its voice to the mounting calls for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to give Mamelodi ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Fans fuming that Sundowns match will go ahead just days after Madisha's death

Football fans lambasted the PSL for rejecting Sundown's request for a postponement of the fixture.
Sport
1 day ago

Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone moment of silence

The PSL stunned the nation when they said the police are investigating certain issues‚ and therefore the solemn gesture would not be observed.
Sport
18 hours ago

Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021

Ever the optimist, finance minister Tito Mboweni says Amakhosi will win big next year.
Sport
1 day ago

'Rest in peace, my boy': Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Motjeka Madisha's death

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his sadness at the passing of his former player Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.
Sport
2 days ago

Khune blunder prove costly as Kaizer Chiefs lose against SuperSport

Another match‚ another unbelievable and costly howler by goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune as Kaizer Chiefs produced a limping performance against ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Champions Sundowns dispose of Galaxy to maintain two-point lead at the summit

Mamelodi Sundowns beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in a league match played at Loftus on Tuesday night to maintain a two-point lead at the top of the premiership ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone ... Soccer
  2. More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim ... Soccer
  3. Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended as Cricket SA guillotine claims another ... Cricket
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  5. Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021 Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X