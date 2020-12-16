Irrepressible Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has been challenged to shift to a higher gear and unleash the football monster in him.

Sundowns coach Steve Komphela issued the challenge to the reigning Player’s Player of the season‚ Footballer of the season and Midfielder of the Season as he continues to set the stage alight with some breathtaking performances in this campaign.

“The guy is immensely talented and I think he still operates within his comfort zone.

"He needs to go to a higher level of discomfort so that he can stretch his potential‚ he will be a monster‚” said Komphela, who sat on the bench with goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson in the absence of suspended Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, who was not feeling well.

Zwane has started the campaign in phenomenal fashion by scoring seven goals in as many matches and provided one assist in the league.

In the 2-0 league win over TS Galaxy on Tuesday night‚ he dished out a man-of-the-match performance by providing the assist for Peter Shalulile’s opener and securing three points with a goal of his own in the second half.

“Zwane is a player who plays effortlessly and he is capable of doing as he wishes with the ball‚" continued Komphela.

"When he comes across people who trust him and who have confidence in him‚ this will only get better.

"Look at the goal he scored (on Tuesday) against TS Galaxy‚ the manner in which he picked up a spot and lifted the ball and hit the back of the net‚ tells you that this guy is playing without stress.

“He is composed‚ he is comfortable and he is happy.

"We only hope and wish that he stays like that and gets even better‚ but if you were to ask me‚ I still see in Mshishi room for improvement in terms of what he can do.

"Everything comes from training but above all we were assisted by the fact that as soon as we sent through Kermit Erasmus‚ Shalulile and Zwane immediately clicked and at the back of that click it boosts confidence.”

Zwane has formed a devastating attacking partnership with Shalulile and Erasmus that is reminiscent of the “CBD” combination of Leonardo Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

So far‚ Zwane‚ Shalulile and Erasmus have scored a combined 13 goals.

Komphela said it was not easy to play the game without defender Motjeka Madisha‚ who reportedly died in a horrific car crash in Kempton Park earlier this week.

“I have been going through the reports‚ I have been listening to what is being said and I have observed players.

"We have gone through this moment that we are going through and it hasn’t been easy.

"When you see players at the end of the game coming out in that degree of pride‚ it is a sign of that they understood the purpose of the 90 minutes and I think they did extremely well.”