Race for Safa's CEO position down to three: Motlanthe‚ Ntshingila and Monyepao still standing

16 December 2020 - 15:56
South Afrian Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
South Afrian Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The race to land the CEO position at the SA Football Association (Safa) is now down to three candidates.

Safa president Danny Jordaan confirmed on Wednesday that acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe‚ advertising executive Happy Ntshingila and former Banyana Banyana captain Lydia Monyepao are the last three standing for the top job.

Jordaan said they were interviewed and the preferred candidate will be submitted to the national executive committee (NEC) for final approval with the view of starting by the end of the month or in January.

“As you know‚ we started the process for the appointment of the CEO on a permanent basis‚” said Jordaan after an extraordinary NEC meeting that was held at Safa House on Wednesday.

“The acting CEO is here until the end of December and if needs be [will continue] until January next year. We had an interview panel and they submitted three names to the NEC‚ and those three names are of course the acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe‚ Happy Ntshingila and Lydia Monyepao.”

Jordaan said the next step is to meet the candidates to find out their remuneration expectations and their availability.

“These are the three candidates and what must happen now is to meet them and find out their salary expectations‚ how long are they are available, what their other commitments are. This is because two other candidates are employed or are engaged elsewhere.

“We will go back to the NEC to present the final candidate that we are proposing and if they approve that will be the end of the process.

“We will try to get things done before the end of the year‚ however‚ with Covid-19 and travel restrictions we cannot say it is cast in stone‚ but we have given ourselves until January and hopefully we will finalise the process by then.

“That is as far as the appointment of the CEO is concerned. The NEC said we have to put an extreme date of January but we want to start January with everything in place‚ including a permanent CEO.”

