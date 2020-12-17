'You'll come back stronger': Mzansi sends well wishes to Pitso Mosimane after coach tests positive for Covid-19

Well wishes have been pouring in for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Egyptian giants' confirmed on Wednesday that the SA-born coach had tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating at home.

“Mosimane will follow the ministry of health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” it said in a statement.

This means Mosimane will miss the match between Al Ahly and Ghazl El Mahalla scheduled to take place on Friday.

“Evening everybody, just went for X-rays and will get the advice from the doctors tomorrow. Thanks for all the good wishes. Inshallah, I will be back soon,” Mosimane wrote on Twitter.