'You'll come back stronger': Mzansi sends well wishes to Pitso Mosimane after coach tests positive for Covid-19
Well wishes have been pouring in for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who tested positive for Covid-19.
The Egyptian giants' confirmed on Wednesday that the SA-born coach had tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating at home.
“Mosimane will follow the ministry of health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” it said in a statement.
This means Mosimane will miss the match between Al Ahly and Ghazl El Mahalla scheduled to take place on Friday.
“Evening everybody, just went for X-rays and will get the advice from the doctors tomorrow. Thanks for all the good wishes. Inshallah, I will be back soon,” Mosimane wrote on Twitter.
Evening everybody,just went for X-rays and will get the advice from the Doctors tomorrow. Thanks for all the good wishes. Inshallah,I will be back soon.🙏🙏🤞🏾— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 16, 2020
Mosimane's positive Covid-19 test comes after his team beat Misr Lel Makkasa 3-1 in their opening match of the 2020/21 Egyptian Premier League season last weekend.
He joined Al Ahly in September, shortly after leading Sundowns to a domestic treble in SA, with the team winning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) trophy, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.
On social media, many South Africans united under the hashtag #PitsoMosimane to wish him a speedy recovery.
#Pitsomosimane— Ⓜ️ustafa Bedeer (@MO__STAFA) December 17, 2020
Get well soon mr coach ❤
We wait you soon to win zamalik again 🌹☝️ pic.twitter.com/o4wmmmPqW7
Get well coach @TheRealPitso. You and your family are in my prayers.#pitsomosimane— Phetole Seodi 🇿🇦 (@PSeodi) December 16, 2020
This is just a set back. And also a set up for a come back. Speedy recovery Sir Jingles... #pitsomosimane— Defiant.🎱 (@veyanendondo) December 16, 2020