'You'll come back stronger': Mzansi sends well wishes to Pitso Mosimane after coach tests positive for Covid-19

17 December 2020 - 08:45
Pitso Mosimane tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Al Ahly/TWITTER

Well wishes have been pouring in for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Egyptian giants' confirmed on Wednesday that the SA-born coach had tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating at home.

“Mosimane will follow the ministry of health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” it said in a statement.

This means Mosimane will miss the match between Al Ahly and Ghazl El Mahalla scheduled to take place on Friday.

“Evening everybody, just went for X-rays and will get the advice from the doctors tomorrow. Thanks for all the good wishes. Inshallah, I will be back soon,” Mosimane wrote on Twitter.

Mosimane's positive Covid-19 test comes after his team beat Misr Lel Makkasa 3-1 in their opening match of the 2020/21 Egyptian Premier League season last weekend.

He joined Al Ahly in September, shortly after leading Sundowns to a domestic treble in SA, with the team winning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) trophy, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.

On social media, many South Africans united under the hashtag #PitsoMosimane to wish him a speedy recovery.

