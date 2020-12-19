Mamelodi Sndowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has highlighted the hectic schedule his team will endure in the coming days.

The Brazilians‚ who face Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday‚ start their campaign in the Caf Champions League with a trip to Botswana to face Jwaneng Galaxy on Tuesday in the second qualifying round.

“Yah our schedule is also a very‚ very difficult one considering that we’re playing on Saturday and our plan was to fly to back on Saturday night so that we’ve got Sunday here for active regeneration‚ maybe tactical regeneration if possible‚” he said.

Mngqithi explained that because of the curfew that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week‚ their 9pm flight from Durban has been cancelled and they are trying disparately to get on the 8pm one.

“We’ve just received the news that the 9pm flight that we had booked has been cancelled because of the curfew and so now we’re trying to get into the 8pm flight.

“If we manage to get the 8pm flight it will be very good for us but I just imagine a situation where maybe 8pm flights were fully booked then are forced to come back on Sunday.

“On Monday we have to go to Botswana. We decided to go on Monday because of the circumstances of Covid-19 protocols‚ a 48 hour test and all those things.

“So that also puts a spanner in the works but the team is used to these challenges. We fully understand our space and we’re more than optimistic that we’ll come out strong with all these challenges.”