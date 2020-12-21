Soccer

TS Galaxy show coach Dan Malesela the door

21 December 2020 - 10:15 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dan Malesela guided rookies TS Galaxy to one win, four draws and three defeats in eight matches in the DStv Premiership.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The coaching revolving door continued to swing after Premiership side TS Galaxy showed mentor Dan Malesela the door.

The club was not happy with the start to the season under Malesela and he was sacked for the poor peformance in the DStv Premiership.

Galaxy’s media manager Minenhle Mkhize said it was a tough decision to part ways with the coach that brought them Nedbank Cup success.

“This is the business of football‚ which is very much results driven.

"It is only results that matter the most when it comes to the business of football. In this particular instance‚ we all know that the results have not been forthcoming‚” Mkhize said.

“There could be a number of contributing factors‚ but it is the nature of the beast that the person who assumes the most responsibility with regards to results is the coach and his head remains on the block.

"We are parting ways on an amicable basis. We love coach Dan and we believe in his talent. It’s been unfortunate that things panned out the way they did.”

After a rather unexpectedly bright start to the league when they drew against fellow newcomers Tshakuma Tsha Madzhivandila‚ followed by a win against AmaZulu and a creditable draw against the struggling Kaizer Chiefs‚ Galaxy have yet to win a game in five.

There were draws against Swallows FC and Golden Arrows‚ but three consecutive losses against Stellenbosch FC (1-0)‚ Mamelodi Sundowns (2-0) and Cape Town City (3-2) sealed Malesela’s fate.

The three defeats have seen Galaxy slip to 12th on the table with a win‚ four draws and three losses leaving them on seven points after eight games.

They’re ahead of 13th placed Chiefs on goal difference‚ two ahead of 14th placed Chippa United and six ahead of winless basement dwellers Maritzburg United.

Zipho Dlangalala replaces Malesela on an interim basis and will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni.

