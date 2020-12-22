Soccer

The Chippa United survival kit: don't buy a kist

22 December 2020 - 15:56 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is notorious for being impatient with his coaches.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Chippa United's renowned volatility has become the stuff of legends‚ but somehow‚ they've found a way to survive at the highest level.

At this point‚ they have gone five games without a win‚ yet their coach Lehlohonolo Seema still has his job and is confident of the support he's receiving from the chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

However‚ relegation has done things to teams and makes them panic. But also‚ the Chippa United stay has become the Premier Soccer League's coaching rollercoaster.

Here are four pointers to survive at Chippa United:

1) Don't buy a kist or furniture

Be at Chippa United for a good time‚ not a long time.

That means when you're there‚ be ready for a quick exit. You're better off investing in camping gear than the full furniture monty.

2) Kitbags and tracksuits

There's nothing wrong in looking good‚ but there's everything wrong in rocking up at Chippa United with a big suitcase with fancy clothes when you don't know how long you'll be there.

You have to pack as if you'll be ready to go. Things are volatile in the Eastern Cape and you must always be ready for the exit move.

3) A sense of humour

Look‚ the chaos at Chippa United are hilarious‚ but it can also be nerve-wracking. The volatility has to be converted into some sort of humour.

It takes a special love of the game to be a Chippa and by that stretch. A special kind of character who can roll with the funny punches.

4) Navigating the East London/Port Elizabeth politics

Chippa plays all of its big game out of PE‚ but it's big crowds are in East London.

Two different centres that love sport very differently.

PE is hard to please and at times‚ they're outright fickle.

East London people hardly get sport and when they do‚ they are very welcoming and don't take it for granted. It's critical that as a Chippa United coach‚ you don't pick sides.

