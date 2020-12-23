Soccer

Chiefs rue missed chances in goalless draw against Angola's Primerio de Agosto

23 December 2020 - 20:22 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lazalous Kambole hit the post with a header as Kaizer Chiefs failed to make use of the home advantage.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will have to play out of their skins in the second leg of their Caf Champions League tie against Primerio de Agosto after failing to find the back of the net at home at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Angolan side‚ who were content to soak up the pressure against the misfiring Glamour Boys‚ held Gavin Hunt's team to a goalless draw in Johannesburg.

Considering that Chiefs progressed to this stage by winning their away game against PWD Bamenda before drawing the home tie‚ they will not be worried about having to do the business in Angola.

However‚ Agosto are seasoned Champions League campaigners who know a goalless draw on the road is as good as a win.

Chiefs did most of the work in both halves.

In the 27th minute‚ Lazalous Kambole came agonizingly close to scoring when his header cannoned off the bar.

Khama Billiat‚ who was excellent throughout‚ had a goal that was flagged for offside.

The second half wasn't too different‚ with Chiefs making most of the running.

Their best chances came from Leonardo Castro in the 72nd minute but his chance was well saved by goalkeeper Tony.

Dumisani Zuma also came close in the 88th minute‚ but couldn't connect with Billiat's cross.

