How Mpengesi has made 28 coaching appointments at Chippa United in 8 years
Twenty-two men have coached Chippa United in just over eight years since the club’s promotion to the Premiership in 2012.
Dan “Dance” Malesela, with his return announced on Sunday, does not add to this number with this being his fourth stint at the club. However, he does become the staggering 28th coaching appointment made by United’s notoriously fickle club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi in eight-and-a-half seasons in the PSL.
This is because three men have coached Chippa in the top-flight in more than one stint. They are Roger Sikhakhane (three times, though he also served as a technical director twice), Vladislav Heric (twice) and now Malesela four times.
An equally mind-blowing stat is that, taking 2020-21 as only a half-season, that averages out at 3.29 coaches per campaign for those eight-and-a-half years in the PSL … and counting.
The full list of head coaching appointments at Chippa United in the Premiership is:
- 1. Manqoba Mngqithi Jul 9, 2012 - August 20, 2012
- 2. Julius Dube (caretaker) August 23, 2012 - September 12, 2012
- 3. Roger Sikhakhane September 13, 2012 - October 28, 2012
- 4. Farouk Abrahams October 28, 2012 - January 29, 2013
- 5. Wilfred Mugeyi January 29, 2013 - April 11, 2013
- 6. Mark Harrison April 12, 2013 - October 7, 2013
- 7. Ian Palmer October 8, 2013 - January 27, 2014
- 8. Vladislav Heric January 29, 2014 - June 30, 2014
- 9. Kosta Papic July 1, 2014 - September 3, 2014
- 10. Roger Sikhakhane (caretaker, then full-time) September 4, 2014 - January 5, 2015
- 11. Ernst Middendorp January 5, 2015 - March 30, 2015
- 12. Mich d’Avray (caretaker) March 30, 2015 – May 5, 2015
- 13. Velile “Eddie” Dyaloyi (caretaker) May 5, 2015 - June 30, 2015
- 14. Roger Sikhakhane July 1, 2015 - December 8, 2015
- 15. Dan Malesela (caretaker, then full-time) December 8, 2015 - April 27, 2017
- 16. Mbuyiselo Sambu (caretaker) April 28, 2017 - May 16, 2017
- 17. Dan Malesela May 17, 2017 - September 14, 2017
- 18. Teboho Moloi September 14, 2017 - March 3, 2018
- 19. Vladislav Heric March 3, 2018 - June 30, 2018
- 20. Dan Malesela July 1, 2018 - August 22, 2018
- 21. Eric Tinkler August 22, 2018 - December 2, 2018
- 22. Joel Masutha December 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019
- 23. Clinton Larsen January 11, 2019 - September 16, 2019
- 24. Duran Francis (caretaker) September 17, 2019 - September 30, 2019
- 25. Norman Mapeza October 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020
- 26. Rulani Mokwena March 4, 2020 - July 5, 2020
- 27. Lehlohonolo Seema July 6, 2020 – (suspended on December 23, 2020)
- 28. Dan Malesela December 27, 2020 -