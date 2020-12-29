Former Golden Arrows defender Musa Bilankulu will bring some much-needed experience and guile to Bizana Pondo Chiefs for the GladAfrica Championship having joining the side on a six-month deal.

The bulky‚ ultra-solid 35-year-old defender Bilankulu brings a wealth of experience in 220 senior appearances since his debut for Arrows back in 2009. He also spent a year at Bidvest Wits‚ before a three-year spell at Bloemfontein Celtic.

However‚ it was at Abafana Bes’thende where he had his most memorable moments as a player.

He was part of the Arrows outfit for three seasons and was a member of the team who famously thumped a hapless Cape Town Spurs 6-0 at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto en route to them capturing the MTN8 trophy in 2009.

The 35-year-old said he had settled in well at his new side.

“It feels good to be part of the team. It feels [like I am] at home and everyone has welcomed me very well‚” said Bilankulu.

“I have signed a six-month contract with an option to renew it for one year.

“They’re expecting a lot from me and I’m willing to share everything with the team.

“I’m bringing my experience and hopefully help them sustain the team's status in the GladAfrica Championship or bring the team up to another level.”

The Limpopo-born centreback said there is some talent within the squad of the ambitious Eastern Cape club and believes they are hungry to learn and improve their game.

“I believe that the youngsters who have brought the team up are capable of sustaining the team because it is their home town team‚” Bilankulu said.

“They’re the ones who fought hard for this team to be where it is today. Also they will help me end my football career on a high note.”

Club chair Nkosinathi Mqokiyana was pleased with Bilankulu’s arrival.

“It’s an addition [we made] after some thorough analysis of our squad. We felt we needed an experienced member to guide these young boys‚ who are not necessarily only young but also lack experience in this division‚” Mqokiyana said in a statement.

“He will bring balance either in the middle park or at the back because he can play both positions.”