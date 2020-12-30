Southampton's Hasenhuettl not a fan of working from home

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said managing his team from home during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League was a "horrible" experience.

Hasenhuettl, who had to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test in his household, took charge via video link, with assistant Richard Kitzbichler relaying his instructions from the sidelines.

"It was horrible, very difficult," Hasenhuettl told reporters via video call after the match. "Before the game it was good. We had definitely found a good way of managing the players.

"I was doing the meetings, I was in the dressing room speaking to them, explaining what I wanted. I was also speaking to them at halftime.

"The difficulty was that I didn't have the live picture and live voice and this was horrible, because you hear the live voice but you don't have the picture and this makes it difficult. But I'm happy that it worked quite well, I think."

Hasenhuettl is the third Premier League coach to manage a game from home after West Ham United's David Moyes and Fulham's Scott Parker and he said being on the sidelines is much less painful.

"In the second half I felt my seat was not very healthy," he added. "I have pain everywhere because I was kneeling in front of the television."

The goalless draw left Southampton ninth with 26 points from 16 games. They host champions Liverpool on Monday.