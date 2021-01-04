Dan Malesela explains why he keeps on going back to Chippa United

Dan Malesela says he took about five days consulting with members of his family accepting the head coach at Chippa United last month.

Malesela‚ who is back at United for his fourth stint‚ said he was keen to give it another go at the cub that is owned by the fickle Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi who has made a staggering 28 coaching appointments in eight years.

“It took about five days‚ obviously I had to consult with my manager‚ my wife and the children to say is it okay‚” he said as he prepared for his first match since he returned to Port Elizabeth against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

“I am always keen and I don’t worry about too many things that are in the past.

"History sometimes can bring tears‚ if you start dwelling too much on Apartheid you will not make progress.

"Forget about Apartheid and see what happens in the future. I had to consult with my family first to reassure them that I will be safe and I will be fine.”

Malesela‚ who joined United after he was fired by TS Galaxy‚ said he keeps on going back to the club because they see something in him that is different from other coaches.

“The fact that the club keeps on calling me means says they have seen something in me that is different from other people.

"It is just for us to have the right base of doing things but what is also key is for us to have results because you cannot sit at the club and there are no results.

"What will fix a lot of things IS to get results while at the same time playing good football.

“I don’t release myself at TS Galaxy‚ I was released.

"I didn’t resign as opposed to what people think but I was released. In actual fact I was asked to step down from the head coach position.”

Malesela added that he has been impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the players at training but they must hIt the ground running.

“I have been impressed by the character shown by the players at training and we had to do things speedily because we don’t have time.

"We have already put in nine sessions and the adaptation is okay but the response has been good and that is impressive.

“I was surprised by the response from the players because normally when you come to a club the players doubt you although there are a number of players I have worked with before.

"A lot of the playerS that are here are very new to me but the response at training has been very good.”