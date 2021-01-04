Manqoba Mngqithi says Sundowns is not dependent on individuals

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has said beating rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 at the weekend during their DStv Premiership match without influential Temba Zwane shows they don’t depend on individuals.

The Brazilians collected three points from a full strength Pirates to stretch their lead at the top of the standings to three points even though they have played one more match than second-placed Swallows FC. “It was very important for us to win a big game like this without Themba Zwane because we have won so many games without Gaston Sirino‚” said Mngqithi.

“Winning this game without Themba Zwane is something that maybe most players would not have thought possible. It is important for the team not to depend on certain individuals‚ though we know the value that is attached to Themba Zwane and the value that is attached to Gaston when he is willing to play is very encouraging.

“But the fact of the matter is that at Sundowns we are trying to build a team that does not depend on certain individuals and we are working very hard on that one. Which is why when you look at our line-ups‚ they are showing that we are not only focusing on certain individuals but we are trying our best to build a pool about 24 to 25 in-field players.”

Mngqithi added that they are also focusing on the goalkeeping department because of the large volume of games they are going to play as a result of participation in the Champions League. “In the goalkeeping department‚ Ricardo Goss has not played a game and Reyaad Pieterse has not played a game. We know what we are preparing for because the number of games that we going to play suggests that we must have a ready squad and not just the eleven because without that rotation we will have a problem.

“So‚ it was very good to win a big match because when we won against Chiefs without Gaston everybody was surprised and now we have won against Pirates without Gaston and Themba Zwane . That is very positive but that does not mean they are not important to us‚ we know how important they are to us.”