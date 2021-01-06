'Pirates, you are next' - Mzansi blown away by high-flying Moroka Swallows

Moroka Swallows were again the toast of Mzansi on Tuesday night when they beat Cape Town City to remain joint leaders on the DStv Premiership log.

Striker Ruzaigh Gamildien opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and doubled his tally a few minutes later.

Mduduzi Mdantsane pulled one back for Cape Town City in the second half, before defender Junaid Sait headed in the third for Swallows.

Mdantsane scored his second deep into extra time but it was too little, too late.

The win was Swallows' sixth in nine Premiership matches and leaves them trailing Mamelodi Sundown only on goal difference.

The team will be hoping to carry their good form into this weekend's mouth-watering clash against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

On social media, fans flooded TLs to praise the Dube Birds, including diehard fan Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Many predicted that the team could go all the way and win the title this season, while others joked that it will end in tears for Pirates when the teams clash on Sunday.