'Pirates, you are next' - Mzansi blown away by high-flying Moroka Swallows
Moroka Swallows were again the toast of Mzansi on Tuesday night when they beat Cape Town City to remain joint leaders on the DStv Premiership log.
Striker Ruzaigh Gamildien opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and doubled his tally a few minutes later.
Mduduzi Mdantsane pulled one back for Cape Town City in the second half, before defender Junaid Sait headed in the third for Swallows.
Mdantsane scored his second deep into extra time but it was too little, too late.
The win was Swallows' sixth in nine Premiership matches and leaves them trailing Mamelodi Sundown only on goal difference.
The team will be hoping to carry their good form into this weekend's mouth-watering clash against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.
On social media, fans flooded TLs to praise the Dube Birds, including diehard fan Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Many predicted that the team could go all the way and win the title this season, while others joked that it will end in tears for Pirates when the teams clash on Sunday.
Up the Birds Roberto @robertmarawa @Moroka_Swallows pic.twitter.com/72zxaAAsBF— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 5, 2021
Moroka Swallows to hand Pirates their 2nd L in 2021 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/zL7tAVJ3Yz— CAF CL Group Stage participant (@BlaqDawg_11) January 5, 2021
SWALLOWS FC🔥🔥🔥 what?!!! I know it's still early but they're definitely contenders for the league #DStvPrem— Naledi🌺🇿🇦 (@Naledi__Aphane) January 5, 2021
Orlando Pirates you are NEXT!!!!— ❤Thobekile Toh Mchunu❤ (#CakeBossLady) (@thobekiletoh) January 5, 2021
Make sure you start in church first
HALLELUYA!!!! 🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 @Moroka_Swallows#RemainUndefeated..... pic.twitter.com/39wlAAY2yw
Swallows wins over the weekend. We'll sleep outside. That Swallows account will be running naked the entire weekend! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MvuWHZNXsh— Nolo wa le Pirates (@JoeweeCarter) January 5, 2021
I can't end this year without owning that Swallows replica! pic.twitter.com/jM8xd7EmPl— Nolo wa le Pirates (@JoeweeCarter) January 5, 2021