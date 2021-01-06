Soccer

'Pirates, you are next' - Mzansi blown away by high-flying Moroka Swallows

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
06 January 2021 - 09:35
Moroka Swallows have impressed on their return to the top flight.
Moroka Swallows have impressed on their return to the top flight.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Moroka Swallows were again the toast of Mzansi on Tuesday night when they beat Cape Town City to remain joint leaders on the DStv Premiership log.

Striker Ruzaigh Gamildien opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and doubled his tally a few minutes later.

Mduduzi Mdantsane pulled one back for Cape Town City in the second half, before defender Junaid Sait headed in the third for Swallows.

Mdantsane scored his second deep into extra time but it was too little, too late.

The win was Swallows' sixth in nine Premiership matches and leaves them trailing Mamelodi Sundown only on goal difference.

The team will be hoping to carry their good form into this weekend's mouth-watering clash against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

On social media, fans flooded TLs to praise the Dube Birds, including diehard fan Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Many predicted that the team could go all the way and win the title this season, while others joked that it will end in tears for Pirates when the teams clash on Sunday.

READ MORE

Swallows beat Cape Town City to go level with leaders Sundowns

Newly promoted Swallows FC continued to show their brilliant start to the 2020-21 season is not a fluke when striker Ruzaigh Gamildien scored a ...
Sport
16 hours ago

High-flying Swallows FC ends year joint top with champions Sundowns

The sky is the limit for high-flying rookies Swallows FC after ending the year joint top of the DStv Premiership log standings with champions ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

'Prophet Busufi' - Lesufi & Shivambu’s banter over Chiefs vs Swallows will leave you in stitches

Panyaza Lesufi, Floyd Shivambu and Mmusi Maimane had lots to say about yesterday's match.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Dan Malesela explains why he keeps on going back to Chippa United Soccer
  2. Itumeleng Khune left out of Chiefs’ Champions League trip to Angola but Samir ... Soccer
  3. Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele on Samir Nurković: ‘We are not expecting ... Soccer
  4. Caf confirm Orlando Pirates are into Confed group stage after Sagrada no-show Soccer
  5. Cricket crying out for competence Sport

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X