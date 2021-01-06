Soccer

Truter sees kinks to iron out as Swallows soar into Orlando Pirates showdown

06 January 2021 - 16:33 By Sazi Hadebe
Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter says their weekend match against Orlando Pirates in the original Soweto derby will test his team's metle in the Premiership.
Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter says their weekend match against Orlando Pirates in the original Soweto derby will test his team's metle in the Premiership.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Swallows FC may have preserved their unbeaten run‚ won a sixth DStv Premiership tie and remain in the second spot‚ but for coach Brandon Truter there are a few frailties his side must deal with ahead of their big fixture against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

The Dube Birds beat Cape Town City 3-2 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday‚ a third straight league victory for Truter’s team‚ who were promoted from the GladAfrica Championship at the end of last season.

Truter was‚ however‚ far from impressed after Swallows lost concentration and nearly allowed City to grab a point having taken their foot off the pedal in the second period after going into the break leading 2-0 via Ruzaigh Gamildien’s brace.

Gamildien is now on top of the Premiership goal-scorer’s chart with seven goals‚ level with Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and City’s Mduduzi Mdantsane‚ who also netted twice on Tuesday.

“Pirates are a very different kettle of fish.

"I think they’re a very dynamic‚ very offensive-minded team. I think it’s going to be very different to what we’ve faced‚” Truter said after his side allowed City to score in the extra time to force a nail-biting finish in Soweto.

“I think the Sunday game will be a very good test of our character and strength in this league. We’ll prepare as best as we can because it’s their home game.

“And so‚ ja‚ with their previous result as well [Pirates lost 1-0 to Sundowns]‚ I think they’re a bit under pressure to get the result and also I think they’ll be playing their first match this week.

“So they’ll be the fresher team and they have their backs to the wall – they’ll come out guns blazing.

"It’s a about us‚ keeping it very tight at the back.”

Swallows had not conceded more than one goal this season before Tuesday’s game and have looked reasonably solid in defence‚ letting in five goals in nine matches in which they’ve scored 13.

MORE:

Sundowns in Caf group stages after easy win against Botswana champions

Mamelodi Sundowns booked a place in the group stages of the Caf Champions League with a 3-1 first round, second leg win over Jwaneng Galaxy of ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Swallows beat Cape Town City to go level with leaders Sundowns

Newly promoted Swallows FC continued to show their brilliant start to the 2020-21 season is not a fluke when striker Ruzaigh Gamildien scored a ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Kaitano Tembo frets over ‘Dan Dance’ factor as SuperSport meet Chippa

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is worried about what to expect from Chippa United‚ who recently appointed Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela as head coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khama Billiat thanks Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung after historic win in Angola

Khama Billiat‚ who played a starring role in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 win against Primeiro da Agosta on Tuesday to put the Soweto club through to their ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'Pirates, you are next' - Mzansi blown away by high-flying Moroka Swallows

‘Ai Swallows is dangerous yerrrr’
Sport
9 hours ago

Aaron Mokoena wants to help Cape Town City youngsters get to Europe

Cape Town City have strengthened their technical team by appointing former Bafana Bafana skipper Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena as assistant-coach to Dutch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Mngqithi says goal ace Shalulile is ‘one of Sundowns' best buys’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described attacker Peter Shalulile as a player of rare qualities.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dan Malesela explains why he keeps on going back to Chippa United Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs take a Neil Armstrong moment ‘big step’ into first Champions ... Soccer
  3. Caf confirm Orlando Pirates are into Confed group stage after Sagrada no-show Soccer
  4. Itumeleng Khune left out of Chiefs’ Champions League trip to Angola but Samir ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele on Samir Nurković: ‘We are not expecting ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X