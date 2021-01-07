Malesela happy with Chippa’s point but 'we must remove the fear of playing football’

“Those are the things that we need to correct but you cannot be selfish and not appreciate that we’ve got a point away.”

Malesela‚ who started this season with TS Galaxy and joined Chippa within a few days of his sacking by the Mpumalanga club‚ said a point in Wednesday’s game was important as his side face six more games in January.

Andile Mbenyane gave Chippa the lead in the first half before Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza’s great headed goals put the home side 2-1 ahead in the second stanza.

“There’s a lot of positive that one can take out of what the players have dished out and one of the biggest things is that we have to remove the fear of playing football. There seems to be a big fear of playing‚” he said.

“We have to have a belief that we can get something out of the match. We know that there’s quite a number of games in January and we said to ourselves we must try to eliminate losing wherever we can so that we can save ourselves from looking back at January and say 'but we had seven games and look at what we got ... it’s not enough'.

“We’ve got to try to get as much as we can in January because we have six more games. The response of the players obviously at training has been very good.”