Brandon Truter‚ coach of high-flying Swallows FC‚ has revealed a youth coaching link to DStv Premiership second-top scorer Ruzaigh Gamildien that the Birds boss says has helped him get the best out of the striker.

One-time Bafana Bafana and South Africa Under-23 international Gamildien has frustratingly never realised his potential at a string of clubs including Bloemfontein Celtic‚ AmaZulu‚ Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United‚ never yielding the goal returns his ability could have justified.

At 31‚ reunited with one of his youth coaches‚ Truter‚ at soaring promoted Birds‚ who are in second place as they face fifth-placed Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ Gamildien has hit his sweet spot and is on seven goals from nine league games.

Two other players – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City – are also on seven goals‚ while SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler went to eight with his superb header in Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw against Chippa.

“I coached Gamildien as a youngster. I think he was a 15‚ 16 year old when he joined us [at a Cape amateur club].

"I know his experience‚ I know where he comes from and so I know how he thinks as well‚” said Truter of the Cape Town-born forward.

“I worked with him previously as well. I know what makes him tick. He’s had so many setbacks in his career.

“I constantly remind him of where he comes from and the talent that he has.

"I believe he’s one of the best in South Africa and needed to be given a chance to put his mark in SA football.

“So he’s just enjoying himself and the more players enjoy themselves the more responsibility they take.

"With responsibility you’re then given a free rein and with free rein you’ll get performances like this.

“The players will play for one another‚ die for one another and help one another. When that occurs [you’re happy because] that’s what you want.”

Swallows have played free-flowing‚ inspired football so far under Truter in the great old club’s return to top-flight football‚ scoring spectacular goals and upsetting the Premiership apple cart.

Having already beaten Kaizer Chiefs in the Birds’ first Soweto derby back in the PSL big time‚ they will be out for another famous win against their oldest rivals‚ Pirates‚ on Sunday.