Brighton manager Potter suggests Percy Tau may get a debut on Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter appears not to want to waste time giving Percy Tau his first taste of action in England‚ suggesting the Bafana Bafana international may get a run in Sunday’s FA Cup match against Newport County.

Potter has told his club’s official website that Tau is in decent shape having arrived from playing regularly at Anderlecht, the club he was loaned to in Belgium.

Albion’s manager may well see the FA Cup third-round tie against League Two side Newport as a perfect opportunity to give Tau and introduction to English football‚ outside of the pressure of the English Premiership‚ where Brighton are only a spot above the relegation zone.

A story on Brighton’s official website stated: “Percy Tau has been registered in time to play in this Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup third round match at Newport County.

“The 26-year-old could make his long-awaited debut against the League Two side‚ having been recalled from a season-long loan with Belgian club Anderlecht.

“Graham Potter would be happy to throw the South Africa international into the action‚ given that he’s played a decent amount of football during his time in Belgium.