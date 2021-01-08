Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer on the oldest derby: ‘Swallows have no fear’

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said that high-flying promoted team Swallows FC are dangerous because they have “no fear”.

Coach Brandon Truter’s Swallows are an entity that can be a potent threat in football — a promoted side inspired by the occasion of a great club’s return from near-oblivion to the top flight‚ who fight for each other‚ play with exuberance‚ and are gaining in confidence with each positive result.

Zinnbauer acknowledged the sense of occasion of the meeting against Swallows in Sunday’s DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first “oldest derby” between the early arch-rivals of SA football‚ which far predates the now-immense Soweto derby between Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

However the coach stressed that in a home game for Bucs a win to help them reel in second-placed Swallows was his main focus.

“It’s not only big for us as a derby — we are playing against a team at the top of the table. It’s important for us to get the three points‚” Zinnbauer said.