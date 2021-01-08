Soccer

'The Lion of Judah has arrived!' - Fans excited at Percy Tau's recall to the English Premier League

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
08 January 2021 - 10:00
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been recalled by Brighton.
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been recalled by Brighton.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SA football fans are excited at the idea of seeing Percy Tau playing against some of the best players in the world each week after he was recalled from loan by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The news was announced on Brighton's official Twitter account on Thursday.

“Albion have today recalled striker Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht.” it read.

The Bafana Bafana star impressed while on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht and, in a tweet, the club said it would miss him.

Tau thanked the club for their support, wishing them the best for the future.

“Thank you very much, Anderlecht. I wish the team success and it was a privilege to play for the club,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter hinted that Tau may feature in the side's FA Cup match against Newport County this weekend.

“He's had some really good experiences in Belgium and he wants to take the next step. It was his first day today and it's exciting for all of us. He's been training and playing in Belgium. He's in the group for Sunday,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference.

Fans, including DJ Fresh and rapper Cassper Nyovest, were over the moon at the news and soon filled social media with memes and messages congratulating Tau on the move and predicting big things from the “Lion of Judah”.

Others noted a jump in social media followers for the club after the announcement, suggesting Tau had already made an impact at the club.

READ MORE

Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht

In a huge development in the career of Percy Tau, Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled the Bafana Bafana forward from loan at Belgian club ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Big 2021 beckons for Sundowns’ next attacking prodigy Promise Mkhuma

Mamelodi Sundowns youth international Promise Mkhuma probably has had to pinch himself now and then as his career at the country’s most successful ...
Sport
1 week ago

Talks terminated: Sundowns says Al Ahly offered too little for Gaston Sirino

Mamelodi Sundowns have terminated talks with Al Ahly over the potential sale to the Egyptian giants of Uruguayan attacker Gaston Sirino.
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs take a Neil Armstrong moment ‘big step’ into first Champions ... Soccer
  2. Safa may have to fight England for services of Southampton teen Kgaogelo Chauke Soccer
  3. 'Pirates, you are next' - Mzansi blown away by high-flying Moroka Swallows Soccer
  4. Khama Billiat thanks Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung after historic win in Angola Soccer
  5. Caf confirm Orlando Pirates are into Confed group stage after Sagrada no-show Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X