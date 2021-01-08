'The Lion of Judah has arrived!' - Fans excited at Percy Tau's recall to the English Premier League

SA football fans are excited at the idea of seeing Percy Tau playing against some of the best players in the world each week after he was recalled from loan by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The news was announced on Brighton's official Twitter account on Thursday.

“Albion have today recalled striker Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht.” it read.

The Bafana Bafana star impressed while on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht and, in a tweet, the club said it would miss him.