'The Lion of Judah has arrived!' - Fans excited at Percy Tau's recall to the English Premier League
SA football fans are excited at the idea of seeing Percy Tau playing against some of the best players in the world each week after he was recalled from loan by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
The news was announced on Brighton's official Twitter account on Thursday.
“Albion have today recalled striker Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht.” it read.
The Bafana Bafana star impressed while on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht and, in a tweet, the club said it would miss him.
Percy Tau retourne à Brighton. We're going to miss that smile. Good luck, Percy! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fSGD0bBFf8— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) January 7, 2021
Tau thanked the club for their support, wishing them the best for the future.
“Thank you very much, Anderlecht. I wish the team success and it was a privilege to play for the club,” he wrote on Twitter.
Brighton head coach Graham Potter hinted that Tau may feature in the side's FA Cup match against Newport County this weekend.
“He's had some really good experiences in Belgium and he wants to take the next step. It was his first day today and it's exciting for all of us. He's been training and playing in Belgium. He's in the group for Sunday,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference.
Fans, including DJ Fresh and rapper Cassper Nyovest, were over the moon at the news and soon filled social media with memes and messages congratulating Tau on the move and predicting big things from the “Lion of Judah”.
Others noted a jump in social media followers for the club after the announcement, suggesting Tau had already made an impact at the club.