Mamelodi Sundowns have made the unusual gesture of congratulating rivals Kaizer Chiefs for reaching the group stages of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League.

Downs — who have flown the SA flag high in continental football for almost a decade‚ including winning the 2016 Champions League — tweeted their congratulations after the draw conducted by the Confederation of African (Caf) in Cairo‚ Egypt on Friday.

Sundowns were placed in Friday’s draw in Cairo against regular challengers TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo‚ Al Hilal of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria in Group B.

Chiefs‚ who have qualified for their first group stage in 24 years of trying‚ will meet Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca‚ Horoya AC of Guinea and Atletico Petroleos of Angola in Group C.