Soccer

‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group stage

09 January 2021 - 12:14 By Ofentse Ratsie
Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi ,Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela during the PSL Footballer of the Season media opportunity at Naturena, Chloorkop on October 23, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi ,Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela during the PSL Footballer of the Season media opportunity at Naturena, Chloorkop on October 23, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the unusual gesture of congratulating rivals Kaizer Chiefs for reaching the group stages of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League.

Downs — who have flown the SA flag high in continental football for almost a decade‚ including winning the 2016 Champions League — tweeted their congratulations after the draw conducted by the Confederation of African (Caf) in Cairo‚ Egypt on Friday.

Sundowns were placed in Friday’s draw in Cairo against regular challengers TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo‚ Al Hilal of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria in Group B.

Chiefs‚ who have qualified for their first group stage in 24 years of trying‚ will meet Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca‚ Horoya AC of Guinea and Atletico Petroleos of Angola in Group C.

Chiefs‚ Sundowns avoid Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Champions League group stage

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided meeting each other or Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the group stages of the 2020-21 ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“Congratulations Kaizer Chiefs on making it to the Total CAFCL Group Stages Trophy‚” Downs posted on their official Twitter account.

The Brazilian giants’ comment sparked reaction from both clubs’ supporters with one user saying: “Might as well share hotel details and which restaurants are best to go eat at north and east Africa. Did they congratulate us ka LA decimal?”

Sundowns’ “Decima” was their 10th Premiership title‚ won on the final day of 2019-20‚ when they pipped runners-up Chiefs to the post.

“Relax‚ it's just soccer‚” another user wrote.

2020-21 Champions League group stage draw:

Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt)‚ AS Vita Club (DR Congo)‚ Simba SC (Tanzania)‚ Al Merrikh (Sudan)

Group B: TP Mazembe (DR Congo)‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Al Hilal (Sudan)‚ CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Group C: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)‚ Horoya (Guinea)‚ Petro Atletico (Angola)‚ Kaizer Chiefs

Group D: Esperance (Tunisia)‚ Zamalek (Egypt)‚ Mouloudia Alger (Algeria)‚ Teungueth (Senegal)

READ MORE

FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, soccer's world governing body said on Friday.
Sport
20 hours ago

‘Business is business’: Kaizer Chiefs face Middendorp and Maritzburg

Lazarous Kambole allowed himself a soft chuckle asked about Kaizer Chiefs meeting their coach of last season‚ Ernst Middendorp‚ when Amakhosi take on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs‚ Sundowns avoid Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Champions League group stage

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided meeting each other or Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the group stages of the 2020-21 ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why Brighton recalled Percy Tau – scouting report gives glowing review Soccer
  2. Khama Billiat thanks Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung after historic win in Angola Soccer
  3. Safa may have to fight England for services of Southampton teen Kgaogelo Chauke Soccer
  4. Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht Soccer
  5. 'Pirates, you are next' - Mzansi blown away by high-flying Moroka Swallows Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3

Related articles

  1. Chiefs‚ Sundowns avoid Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Champions League group stage Soccer
  2. ‘Building a base we can pick from’: Mngqithi explains how Sundowns use their ... Soccer
  3. Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht Soccer
  4. Swallows coach Truter reveals youth link to PSL second-top scorer Gamildien Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer on the oldest derby: ‘Swallows have no fear’ Soccer
X