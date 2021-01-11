Soccer

‘Tim and I come a long way‚’ says ODG as he takes charge at TS Galaxy

11 January 2021 - 14:43 By Tiisetso Malepa
Owen da Gama has said TS Galaxy's ambitions attracted him to the club.
Owen da Gama has said TS Galaxy's ambitions attracted him to the club.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy owner-chairman Tim Sukazi has turned to experienced Owen da Gama after he named a third coach this season as the Mpumalanga club struggle to find their footing in the DStv Premiership.

The 59-year-old coach has signed a three-year contract with the Rockets and Sukazi explained the reasons behind Da Gama as an option.

“Owen is a seasoned coach who has lots of experience in the local game. Most importantly‚ Owen has a good understanding of the bulk of our current squad after having worked with them at Highlands Park‚” said Sukazi.

The Rockets started the season with Dan Malesela in charge in September but he was fired last month for poor results a couple of days before Christmas Day.

Galaxy boss Sukazi was not impressed with the start to the season and replaced Malesela with his assistant Zipho Dlangalala on an interim basis on New Year’s Eve.

The Rockets won just a point out of a possible six under Dlangalala where they drew 2-2 with Baroka FC and lost 3-0 at home to SuperSport United last week in a result that Sukazi said was “humiliating” for the club.

“Given where we are in the season‚ we wanted someone who will hit the ground running from the onset.

“The fact that coach Owen has worked with most of our current crop of players gave him a notch.

"Unfortunately there are not too many coaches out there who tick these two critical boxes.”

When Sukazi bought the Premiership status of Highlands Park during the off-season‚ the former player agent was expected to stick with Da Gama who was in charge of the club because he knew the majority of the playing staff.

But Sukazi opted for Malesela who he said at the time understood the culture and environment of the club.

The Galaxy squad is a mixture of players who were inherited from Highlands and the ones who campaigned in the GladAfrica Championship last season.

While many thought Da Gama would be a perfect fit due to his knowledge of the majority of the players in the current Galaxy squad‚ Sukazi saw it differently.

Sukazi said in September his reasons for going with Malesela instead of Da Gama‚ who knew majority of the Galaxy squad from his days in charge of them at Highlands.

“So‚ we looked at the situation and we said we have to combine two teams and we will be in a better place perhaps with a coach that understands the environment more than the coach who understands the assets that we are acquiring‚” said Sukazi in September when announcing Malesela as head coach.

Da Gama‚ who previously coached Orlando Pirates‚ Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Free State Stars and the now defunct Platinum Stars in the Premiership‚ said the club’s ambitions convinced him to sign on the dotted line.

“I come a long way with Tim and when I looked at the ambition of the club‚ I was really attracted to TS Galaxy‚” said the former Bafana Bafana assistant and interim coach.

Galaxy have won once in 10 DStv Premiership matches and are two points from relegation danger on eight points in 13th spot following five draws and four defeats.

Da Gama joined the team on Monday and said he is confident he will turn things around.

He will have an opportunity to do so when Galaxy host fellow strugglers Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday. Kickoff is at 15h30.

MORE:

Soccer boss says it's safe to play, even as cases rise

The Premier Soccer League does not plan to suspend the 2020-21 season despite SA being knee-deep in the second wave of Covid-19, league chair Irvin ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former CEO of the PSL Trevor 'British Bulldog' Phillips dies

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that former chief executive Trevor Phillips has died.
Sport
5 hours ago

‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the unusual gesture of congratulating rivals Kaizer Chiefs for reaching the group stages of the 2020-21 Caf Champions ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs killer Moseamedi strikes again and hands Middendorp a satisfying win

In football you have giantkillers‚ and in South African soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer‚ Judas Moseamedi‚ who banged in two past his ...
Sport
1 day ago

GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United appoint MacDonald Makhubedu as coach

GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United on Monday morning announced that they have recruited MacDonald Makhubedu as their new head coach.
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns keep marching unbeaten‚ dispatching Baroka comfortably enough

Mamelodi Sundowns are strolling towards ending the first round of the DStv Premiership on top of the log and unbeaten after they did just enough to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst

In football you have giant killers, and in SA soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer, Judas Moseamedi, who banged two past his favourite team to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group ... Soccer
  2. Why Brighton recalled Percy Tau – scouting report gives glowing review Soccer
  3. Tau's hard work starts to pay dividends Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs killer Moseamedi strikes again and hands Middendorp a satisfying ... Soccer
  5. Middendorp gracious in victory after triumphant return against Chiefs at FNB Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X