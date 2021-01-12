Cape Town City fire first shots ahead of looming transfer window signing Shonga

Cape Town City have strengthened their striking force with the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila striker Justin Shonga ahead of their clash against Kaizer Chiefs in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Zambian international has spent less than six months in Limpopo with Tshakhuma after leaving the Buccaneers at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He played seven matches and scored one goal for TTM but City‚ who have tied the striker to a three-year contract‚ are confident he’ll be a fitting replacement for Kermit Erasmus who departed to join defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in October.

“I would like just to appreciate the chairman [John Comitis] of the club for taking into consideration signing me to this club‚” said Shonga after arriving in Cape Town on Monday.

“Cape Town City is a good club and they’ve got good players and I’m so excited to join the club. I’m happy being here.