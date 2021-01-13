AmaZulu are eager to punish Kaizer Chiefs again after contributing to Amakhosi missing out on winning the league championship in the 2019-20 campaign.

Bongi Ntuli’s goal helped a last-placed Usuthu beat then table-topping Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium in March and that defeat formed part of the reason why Amakhosi fans had to watch in dismay as Mamelodi Sundowns pipped their team to the league title on the last day of last season.

Speaking ahead of the DStv Premiership tie between these two sides at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday‚ AmaZulu defender Limbikani Mzava said they’ll be happy to inflict more misery on Chiefs‚ who have started the 2020-21 campaign poorer than their KwaZulu-Natal opponents.

Now coached by former Cape Town City coach and Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy‚ Usuthu will be without the injured Ntuli‚ who scored a 44th-minute winner in what was Ayanda Dlamini’s first match as head coach of the Durban club against Chiefs last season.

That win was a third one for Usuthu against Chiefs in the PSL era and the first since 2007. The three points ultimately helped Dlamini’s team escape relegation in 2019-20.