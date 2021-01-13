SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has called on his teammates to stand-up and be counted as they continue with the busy schedule through January‚ where they have seven games.

SuperSport have already drawn 2-2 with Chippa United and beaten TS Galaxy 3-0 and they still have Bloemfontein Celtic‚ AmaZulu‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Moroka Swallows to come this month.

Their hectic schedule continues on Wednesday afternoon when they welcome Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville where Matsatsantsa will be looking to maintain their third spot on the DStv Premiership standings.

“It is going to be a tough month for us with seven games‚ but we have started well with a draw against Chippa United and a good win against TS Galaxy‚ which was a wonderful feeling‚” he said.

“The most important thing is that we are going to need everyone. Thankfully some of our injured players are returning to action and that’s good because we are going to need all the soldiers.