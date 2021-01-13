Run less, win more, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their recent upturn in form is down to his players grasping how they can dictate games without "running too much".

City struggled for consistency at the start of the season but have turned the tide with a six-game winning run in all competitions the club's longest of the campaign.

Victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium later on Wednesday will move City four points behind leaders Manchester United having played a game less.

"The only difference is that we run less," said Guardiola.

"We were running too much. When you play football you have to walk or run much, much less.

"Without the ball you have to run. But with the ball you stay more in the position and let the ball run, not you. And we improved in these games, in these terms."