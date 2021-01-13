After getting his first run out for Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday night‚ Percy Tau seems to have a reasonable a chance of making his Premier League debut away against Manchester City at Ethihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bafana Bafana star Tau‚ recalled from his third loan since joining Brighton in 2018 at Belgian outfit Anderlecht last week‚ made a bright debut coming on in the 71st minute in Albion’s penalties FA Cup third-round win away against League Two Newport County.

With regular forwards Adam Lallana‚ Danny Wellbeck and Aaron Connolly ruled out for Brighton‚ Tau might at least again get a chance off the bench against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants City.

Brighton manager Graham Potter‚ asked in his pre-match Press conference how excited he is for what Tau can bring in the second half of the season‚ said the South African has made an early impression at the club.

“Yeah‚ um‚ very. We’re excited‚ of course‚” Potter responded. “He’s only been with us a few days but I think you can see his quality.

“It was difficult environment for him to make his debut away at Newport at Rodney Parade. It’s a unique football environment there. But he just got on with it – you could see his ability‚ you could see what he brings.

“So we’re looking to getting to know him better‚ and him us better. And I think that’s how the relationship improves.”