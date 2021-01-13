‘You can see his quality’: Percy Tau may get Brighton league debut against Man City
After getting his first run out for Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday night‚ Percy Tau seems to have a reasonable a chance of making his Premier League debut away against Manchester City at Ethihad Stadium on Wednesday night.
Bafana Bafana star Tau‚ recalled from his third loan since joining Brighton in 2018 at Belgian outfit Anderlecht last week‚ made a bright debut coming on in the 71st minute in Albion’s penalties FA Cup third-round win away against League Two Newport County.
With regular forwards Adam Lallana‚ Danny Wellbeck and Aaron Connolly ruled out for Brighton‚ Tau might at least again get a chance off the bench against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants City.
Brighton manager Graham Potter‚ asked in his pre-match Press conference how excited he is for what Tau can bring in the second half of the season‚ said the South African has made an early impression at the club.
“Yeah‚ um‚ very. We’re excited‚ of course‚” Potter responded. “He’s only been with us a few days but I think you can see his quality.
“It was difficult environment for him to make his debut away at Newport at Rodney Parade. It’s a unique football environment there. But he just got on with it – you could see his ability‚ you could see what he brings.
“So we’re looking to getting to know him better‚ and him us better. And I think that’s how the relationship improves.”
Asked‚ given his injuries‚ if Tau is a useful prospect coming into Brighton‚ Potter said: “Yeah of course. There are the three you mentioned [Lallana‚ Wellbeck and Connolly]‚ and [Tariq] Lamptey as well.
“So yeah‚ we’re having a bit of a tough moment where we are. So it’s nice to have a fresh face‚ someone to come in and add that enthusiasm he brings.
“I think the players have taken to him – they can see what he brings. Like I said‚ I think we’ll get better the longer we work with each other.”
Brighton‚ battling in 17th in the EPL this season‚ lost 4-0 and 5-0 to City last campaign. And after a stuttering start Albion meet a City hitting their best form so far in 2020-21 having gone 13 league and cup matches unbeaten‚ winning the last six of those.
“I thought in particular the Chelsea game was probably one of the best I’ve seen from a performance perspective. They were fantastic in that game‚” Potter said of City’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month.
“The rhythm is getting better and better and they’re a top team.”
Tau kept things simple‚ showing glimpses of his skill‚ pace and ability to beat players in his debut against Newport‚ attracting praise for a bright‚ neat display from the TV commentators.
A run out against Man City (kickoff 8pm UK and SA time) would not be his first against a big European club at a giant venue. The 26-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns star played against Manchester United at Old Trafford and Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Uefa Champions League last season for 2019-20 Belgian Jupiler League champions Club Brugge.