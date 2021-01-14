McCarthy: AmaZulu missed 'opportunity for three points against Kaizer Chiefs'

A disappointed Benni McCarthy has taken positives from AmaZulu’s 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to Kaizer Chiefs in Durban on Wednesday.

As a result of the defeat‚ Usuthu remain ninth in the standings with 10 points from as many games but coach McCarthy was impressed with the fighting spirit shown by his players as they pushed Chiefs all the way at Kings Park.

“I am disappointed with the result but happy with the performance of the players because we pushed them all the way to the end searching for that equaliser‚” said McCarthy‚ who vowed Usuthu will continue working behind the scenes to improve their situation on the log.

“We could have had it but we didn’t have the right scoring boots today. We will continue to work because there are so many positives to come out of the game.