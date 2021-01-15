A second win in succession could truly provide signs that Kaizer Chiefs are on the mend when they tackle Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership matchup at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday‚ says defender Daniel Cardoso.

Amakhosi won their second match this season when they beat AmaZulu 1-0 at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday and Cardoso feels the club can build on that victory since away is the only place where they have notched their two wins in 10 league matches.

A 1-0 victory against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in their second match of the season in October was the only other time Chiefs won a league match in the 2020-21 campaign.

Gavin Hunt’s team have dropped eight points away in three other matches against SuperSport United (2-1)‚ Swallows FC (1-0) and Golden Arrows (2-2).

After failing to win in seven league matches before Samir Nurković got a winner in his first start this season against Usuthu on Wednesday‚ Cardoso believes winning against City will help improve the confidence of battling Amakhosi.