Soccer

Can champions Mamelodi Sundowns go the entire Premiership season unbeaten?

18 January 2021 - 11:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are one of only three teams in the Preiership who remain unbeaten after 11 league matches.
Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are one of only three teams in the Preiership who remain unbeaten after 11 league matches.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have a squad that is the envy of most coaches in the league but mentor Manqoba Mngqithi does not want to be drawn into suggestions that the Brazilians have enough depth in their ranks to complete an unprecedented unbeaten run to the title this season.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have been forced to change their team due to Covid-19 and other enforced reasons almost every weekend‚ but the quality on the bench has ensured a continuation of their unbeaten run‚ and a confirmation of their stay at top of the pile after eleven matches.

At the weekend against Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United‚ the Brazilians got away with a point and a clean sheet despite the unavailability of key players like Ricardo Nascimento‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Lyle Lakay and Andile Jali.

The embarrassment of riches at Chloorkop also afforded them the luxury of starting the match with Kermit Erasmus‚ Aubrey Modiba and Hlompho Kekana on the bench.

“To be honest it (going the entire season without losing) is not what we are looking for‚” he said.

“We always focus on each game that comes our way to make sure that we always have proper defensive and offensive strategies‚ as well as transitional moments in between to try and have proper principle lines and base lines with regards to what we want to achieve in possession and out of possession‚” he said.

Mngqithi said the players are adapting to the way the technical team wants them to play and this is one of the main reasons for their good start to the season‚ where they have won seven and drawn four.

“Our players have been adapting to what we are trying to achieve very well.

"We have hardly been caught a lot on counter-attacks and we have played against some of the best teams when it comes to counter-attacks.

“Stellenbosch‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City and Golden Arrows are some of the teams that are good when it comes to counter-attack.

"Those teams are very difficult to play against because when they come out they can be very dangerous.

"Even SuperSport can be very dangerous on transition‚ more especially when they have Kudakwashe Mahachi and Ghampani Lungu.

“But honestly speaking‚ the boys have been adapting very well to the idea of how we consolidate and know that whenever we are in possession we are always anticipating the possibility of losing the ball.

"We know that we have the potential to score more goals if we can keep more clean sheets‚ and we are excited with the team that has been playing.

"All the coaches are working very hard and the team is balanced.... so far so good.”

Sundowns return to action when they host Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday where they will be looking for an opportunity to open up a three-point gap over second-placed Swallows FC.

The champions were crowned DStv Premiership Q1-Innovation Quarter One winners on Monday after pipping second-placed Swallows to the R1‚5million prize.

MORE:

SuperSport and Sundowns' top-of-the-table Tshwane derby fizzles

The Tshwane derby between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns overpromised but unfortunately underdelivered‚ ending in a 0-0 draw at Lucas Moripe ...
Sport
1 day ago

Laffor thanks Malesela‚ Mpengesi for convincing him to choose Chippa United

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward star Anthony Laffor has thanked Chippa United coach Dan Malesela and chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Anthony Akumu was never a midfielder‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

Anthony Akumu was never a midfielder‚ Gavin Hunt has said of the Kenyan he has successfully converted to centreback in times of need at Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Leopards claw their way out of a hole with win over sloppy Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ inconsistency remains their Achilles heel after they dished out a disjointed performance that saw them crash to lowly Black Leopards ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Hunt has Baccus back‚ Manyama close as Chiefs face dangerous Cape Town City

Midfielder Kearyn Baccus is back from a six-week injury and available for Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Premiership match-up against Cape Town City on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs show signs of form with second win in a row at Cape Town City

Having notched one win in their first nine DStv Premiership games, Kaizer Chiefs will be much bolstered by a second victory in succession this week, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Laffor thanks Malesela‚ Mpengesi for convincing him to choose Chippa United Soccer
  2. TTM already haunt PSL with bad publicity Sport
  3. OBITUARY | Ryder Mofokeng — small in stature, large among Kaizer Chiefs’ legends Soccer
  4. Ferguson says management all about results, backs Rooney to succeed Soccer
  5. Hunt on City’s second-half rally: ‘You can see Kaizer Chiefs are playing every ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X