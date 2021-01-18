Soccer

'We're watching a horror movie' — Gatvol fans slam Orlando Pirates after loss to Black Leopards

Terrence Dzukamanja of Orlando Pirates challenges Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Black Leopards during the DStv Premiership match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates fans were left shooketh and upset at their side’s loss to Black Leopards on Sunday, flooding social media with messages lambasting the team.

A lacklustre performance by Pirates early on led to Innocent Maela heading the ball into his own net after half an hour. Rodrick Kabwe then doubled the lead for Leopards five minutes later as the Zambian attacker punished sloppy defending by their visitors.

Pirates tried to get back into the game in the second half with a few chances, but were unable to find a way past Leopards.

It was the second loss of the season for Pirates and left them in fifth place, trailing joint leaders Sundowns and Swallows by eight points. They host unbeaten fourth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Pirates have struggled in the Premiership since the turn of the year, losing to champions Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this month and conceding a last-minute equaliser in their match against Swallows.

Social media was flooded with reactions to the surprise result, with many fans sharing their heartbreak about the loss.

Some took consolation from the fact that they are still ahead of rivals Kaizer Chiefs on the table.

