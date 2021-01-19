Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of threat posed by unpredictable Bloem Celtic

19 January 2021 - 13:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has previously said the team's planning for this season was to achieve 12 points in every five matches they play.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic have not won a match in five outings but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is treading very carefully ahead of the league meeting between the two sides on Tuesday afternoon.

The league leaders host Siwelele at the Lucas Moripe Stadium with the two sides enjoying contrasting fortunes in the topflight at the moment.

Celtic have only managed three points from a possible 15 after three draws and two losses from their five last outings while Sundowns‚ on the other hand‚ have achieved three wins and two draws during the same period.

But a cautious Mngqithi said it is these contrasts that make Celtic extremely dangerous.

“It is another tricky affair‚ another tricky game because they are a hard-running team‚” said the Sundowns co-coach.

“We know what they present in their attacking play and their structure is awkward‚ but we are looking for maximum points at home.

"We are fully aware that it is not going to be easy against them given what they have gone through in recent matches.

“They have not been doing exceptionally well of late and they are a little bit more dangerous when they are like that.

"You would want them to come to you with a little bit more momentum but when they are struggling they have a tendency of causing problems.

"We know what they bring to us and we take full cognizance of that.”

Second-placed Swallows FC only return to league action with a home clash against Chippa United in Dobsonville on Wednesday and Sundowns will be hoping for maximum points against Celtic to extend their lead by three points in the meantime.

Siwelele‚ on the other hand‚ will be looking to hand Sundowns their first defeat of the season while in the process move a few places up on the ladder and ease the pressure on coach John Maduka.

Maduka will know better than anyone that defeat will suck them deeper into the relegation zone if the likes of Chippa United‚ Maritzburg United‚ Black Leopards‚ Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and TS Galaxy get positive results in their matches during the midweek.

