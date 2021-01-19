TTM insist they will show up to face Kaizer Chiefs: 'There’s no such boycott by the players'

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) insist that they are not facing the threat of a strike and the players will show up at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to honour their league fixture against Kaizer Chiefs.

Controversy has plagued the newcomers since the start of the season and there were fears that they would not play the match as the players are believed to be on the verge of going on strike over unpaid salaries.

But the club’s spokesperson Livhuwani Madzuhe dismissed the growing murmurs and told TimesLIVE that the club will line up against coach Gavin Hunt's charges as scheduled on Tuesday.

“There’s no such boycott by the players‚” Madzuhe said.

“I am going to the team’s hotel as I speak to you now and all the players are happy‚ and we are looking forward to collecting maximum points against Kaizer Chiefs.