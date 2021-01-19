Soccer

WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat

19 January 2021 - 13:40
The original video was shared by Pirates' midfielder Linda Mntambo just ahead of Sunday's match.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

A TikTok video showing members of the Orlando Pirates squad dancing has gone viral, reopening wounds for fans still mourning the side's loss over the weekend.

It was once again thrust into the spotlight this week after the team suffered a 2-0 loss against Black Leopards.

The team can be seen in white towels and busting a few moves to Busta 929 and Mr Jazziq's amapiano track, Ngidakiwe 

Watch the video below:

Pirates are currently lying in fifth place on the Premiership log after 11 matches and four wins. They host unbeaten fourth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Pirates have had their fair share of struggles in the Premiership since the start of the year. Earlier this month, the team lost to Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in first place in the log.

The match between Pirates and Moroka Swallows a week later ended in a 1-1 draw.

Taking to the comments section, many fans said it was no surprise that the Buccaneers lost this past weekend because “all they know how to do is dance”. Here are some of the reactions:

