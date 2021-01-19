WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat

A TikTok video showing members of the Orlando Pirates squad dancing has gone viral, reopening wounds for fans still mourning the side's loss over the weekend.

The original video was shared by Pirates' midfielder Linda Mntambo just ahead of Sunday's match.

It was once again thrust into the spotlight this week after the team suffered a 2-0 loss against Black Leopards.

The team can be seen in white towels and busting a few moves to Busta 929 and Mr Jazziq's amapiano track, Ngidakiwe

Watch the video below: