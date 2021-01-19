WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat
A TikTok video showing members of the Orlando Pirates squad dancing has gone viral, reopening wounds for fans still mourning the side's loss over the weekend.
The original video was shared by Pirates' midfielder Linda Mntambo just ahead of Sunday's match.
It was once again thrust into the spotlight this week after the team suffered a 2-0 loss against Black Leopards.
The team can be seen in white towels and busting a few moves to Busta 929 and Mr Jazziq's amapiano track, Ngidakiwe
Watch the video below:
Pirates are currently lying in fifth place on the Premiership log after 11 matches and four wins. They host unbeaten fourth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
Pirates have had their fair share of struggles in the Premiership since the start of the year. Earlier this month, the team lost to Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in first place in the log.
The match between Pirates and Moroka Swallows a week later ended in a 1-1 draw.
Taking to the comments section, many fans said it was no surprise that the Buccaneers lost this past weekend because “all they know how to do is dance”. Here are some of the reactions:
This is what happens when you dance for the internet instead of training.#DSTVPREMIERSHIP #OrlandoPirates— ilwa Aubrooo! (@Aubreychiibi) January 17, 2021
Bebezo wina njani be busy nge dance 😂😂😂😂 #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/ACi9CdNBUv— Pidge (@gcwanini11) January 17, 2021
This @orlandopirates is the most useless team in the PSL the players dance all over and play like an ABC Motsepe team. Losers. 😡🤦#OrlandoPirates— Steven Moate (@Stevenmoate) January 17, 2021
#OrlandoPirates they must rest 😂😂and focus on dance show, rest rest rest pic.twitter.com/8aDWSUoEpR— nikiwe15🇿🇦 (@MakhuvhaMukovhe) January 17, 2021
Our players were dancing during the instead of preparing for this game & the results are there for everyone to see. I knew we'd struggle after Mntambo's videos trended, gave an impression they're not taking this game seriously #DStvPrem #OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates— njabulo sibiya 🇿🇦 (@njabulo__sibiya) January 17, 2021
I wish i was an Orlando Pirates player, no Win, no stress, just dancing waya waya#OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/0NXu6rrcfG— Naledzani Paulo 🇿🇦 (@Nale34843837) January 17, 2021